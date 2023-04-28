Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Weston Teams with Colliers Charlotte to lease Statesville Portfolio  (access required)

By: Staff Report April 28, 2023

The Colliers Charlotte Industrial Team has announced its latest partnership with Weston to lease their Statesville portfolio. The industrial portfolio consists of 32 industrial buildings totaling 959,175 square feet with vacancies ranging from 7,800 square feet to 40,000 square feet. The buildings are situated less than 5 miles from the major interstate interchange of I-77 ...

