ServisFirst Bank Lake Norman announces Jordan as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer 

ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), announces the addition of a new team member to the ServisFirst Bank Charlotte/Lake Norman team.

“We are thrilled to have Jeanne as a new addition to the team,” states Lee Millican, ServisFirst Bank Lake Norman Market President. “Jeanne’s experience in Community Banking with business & personal clients and demonstrated commitment to the community make her a great addition to what we are about at ServisFirst.”

Jeanne Jordan joins ServisFirst Bank as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer with 17 years of banking, sales, and relationship management experience. Jordan’s in-depth knowledge of customer acquisition strategies, business development, and experience in the Charlotte, NC, and Lake Norman markets make her a valued addition to the growing team. Before joining ServisFirst Bank, Jordan was the Regional Bank Sales Leader, Senior Vice President for United Community Bank, Inc. in the Charlotte, Lake Norman, and Wilmington areas. She also played an integral part in leading the transition from Aquesta Bank acquisition to United Community Bank sales culture.

Jordan is consistently engaged in her community, as she helped implement the Community Involvement Program for her former Community Bank and received the annual Community Involvement Award in 2017. Additionally, she currently serves as a Board Member for Safe Alliance, an organization that provides hope and healing to those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault in the greater Charlotte area.

For more information regarding ServisFirst Bank’s recent addition to the Lake Norman team, please contact Krista Conlin at [email protected] For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, treasury management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state-of-the- art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced that its assets exceed $14 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated treasury management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Charlotte, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, Virginia Beach, West Central Florida, and Western North Carolina. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment- grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.