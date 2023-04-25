Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
What’s behind the looming ‘x-date’ on the US debt limit? (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 25, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — In January, the U.S. government ran up against its legal borrowing limit of $31.381 trillion, and the Treasury Department began implementing "extraordinary measures" to avoid missing payments on its bills. That started speculation about the "x-date" — the date when those measures would be exhausted and the government might actually default if the ...

