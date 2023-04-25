Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Stock market today: Wall Street down as First Republic falls (access required)

Stock market today: Wall Street down as First Republic falls (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 25, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is slipping Tuesday after a torrent of companies gave mixed earnings reports for the first three months of the year. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 23 points, or 0.1%, at 33,851, as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, while the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo