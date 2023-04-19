Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / U.S. foreclosure activity continues to climb in Q1 2023  (access required)

U.S. foreclosure activity continues to climb in Q1 2023  (access required)

By: Staff Report April 19, 2023

ATTOM has released its Q1 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows a total of 95,712 U.S. properties with a foreclosure filings during the first quarter of 2023, up 6 percent from the previous quarter and up 22 percent from a year ago.  The report also shows a total of 36,617 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo