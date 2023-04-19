Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report April 19, 2023

More than 10,000 North Carolinians affected by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been able to hold onto their homes thanks to the NC Homeowner Assistance Fund (NCHAF). NCHAF was established through the 2021 American Rescue Plan with an allocation of $273 million to prevent mortgage delinquencies, defaults, displacements and foreclosures for homeowners ...

