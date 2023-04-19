Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Alyson Craig named Charlotte planning, design & development director  (access required)

By: Staff Report April 19, 2023

The City of Charlotte today announced that Alyson Craig has been named the City of Charlotte’s next Director of Charlotte Planning, Design & Development. Craig was named interim director when Taiwo Jaiyeoba was named the Greensboro City Manager in February 2022 and led several major initiatives, including the successful adoption of the Charlotte Unified Development ...

