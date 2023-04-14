Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Stocks are mixed on big bank profits, worries about rates (access required)

Stocks are mixed on big bank profits, worries about rates (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 14, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed Friday as a swirl of competing forces spins Wall Street, from strong profits for financial giants to worries about interest rates and the economy's strength. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 39 points, or 0.1%, at 34,069, as of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo