Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / JPMorgan Chase profits jump 52% amid banking turmoil (access required)

JPMorgan Chase profits jump 52% amid banking turmoil (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 14, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a 52% jump in its first-quarter profits, helped by higher interest rates, which allowed the bank to charge customers more for loans. The bank saw deposits grow noticeably, as business and customers flocked to the banking titan after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month. With JPMorgan's ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo