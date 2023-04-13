Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Rising mortgage rates drive rental housing resiliency: S&P global ratings report  (access required)

Rising mortgage rates drive rental housing resiliency: S&P global ratings report  (access required)

By: Staff Report April 13, 2023

Sharp mortgage rate increases have worsened housing affordability over the past year, forcing more consumers to rent or to continue renting for longer, according to a report published today by S&P Global Ratings. This trend is likely to continue until homes become more affordable, which will support rental housing demand, even in a recession. As ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo