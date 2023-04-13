Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fewer living-wage jobs in spite of record low unemployment  (access required)

By: Staff Report April 13, 2023

Even though the government-reported rate of unemployment is at near record lows, many of those new positions are insufficient to lift workers out of poverty, according to the monthly True Rate of Unemployment (TRU) report issued by the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP).  While the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported a jobless rate of 3.4% for ...

