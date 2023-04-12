Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Warren Buffett's firm ups stakes in Japanese trading houses (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 12, 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett's company has increased its investments in five major Japanese trading houses to give Berkshire Hathaway control of 7.4% of each of those conglomerates. Buffett disclosed the new investments Tuesday in interviews with Nikkei and CNBC while he is vists Tokyo this week to meet with executives at the Japanese ...

