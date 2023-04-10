Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Forgiven Student Debt Could Reignite Your Portfolio (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 10, 2023

Josh Dudick | Wealth of Geeks The financial fate of indebted college grads throughout the nation hangs in the balance while the Biden administration's plan to erase $400 billion in student loan debt works its way through the United States legal system. Last August, the administration announced it would pardon $10,000 in debt for borrowers earning $125,000 ...

