Charlotte cigar & whiskey brand expands through “Whiskgars Cigar & Co.” in Gastonia with plans to rebrand

By: Staff Report April 5, 2023

  Menagerie Hospitality Group announces the expansion of The Vintage, Charlotte’s premier membership whiskey and cigar lounge, by acquiring Gastonia’s staple cigar spot, “Whiskgars Cigar & Co.,” at 190 W. Main Ave. For the short term, the Vintage team will operate Whiskgars in its current capacity, leveraging the gorgeous space and amazing team; rebranding to The ...

