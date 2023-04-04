Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment (access required)

Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 4, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — An extraordinary moment in U.S. history will unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. The booking and appearance before Judge Juan Merchan should be relatively brief — though hardly ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo