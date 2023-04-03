Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Stocks are mixed, S&P 500 inches lower as oil prices jump (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 3, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock markets around the world are mixed Monday, as a jump in oil prices threatens to add upward pressure on inflation. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 191 points, or 0.6%, at 33,465, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq ...

