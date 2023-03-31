Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / UBS brings back Ermotti as CEO with Credit Suisse deal ahead (access required)

UBS brings back Ermotti as CEO with Credit Suisse deal ahead (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 31, 2023

GENEVA (AP) — UBS said Wednesday that it's bringing back former CEO Sergio Ermotti to lead the Swiss bank as it executes a government-orchestrated plan to take over struggling rival Credit Suisse. Ermotti, who was the bank's top executive for nine years and led a turnaround following the 2008 global financial crisis, will take over next ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo