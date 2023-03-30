Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
GOP lawmakers accuse Fed of being lax before bank failure (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 30, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers accused top bank regulators Wednesday of dawdling as Silicon Valley Bank hurtled toward the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history and questioned whether tougher regulations would have made a difference. Regulators closed the bank March 10, shaking the U.S. financial system and triggering fears of a broader banking crisis. But Federal ...

