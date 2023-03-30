Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Some legal and tax tips for professional speakers  (access required)

ENNICO: Some legal and tax tips for professional speakers  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico March 30, 2023

"I do a lot of public speaking to promote my small business. Most of my speaking is for local organizations; I don't charge them a fee, and there's no contract involved. But lately I've been contacted by some event planners to speak at trade shows around the country, and their contracts are several pages long! ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo