Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Community leaders propose plan to create premier uptown park, named for Bank of America’s Hugh McColl   (access required)

Community leaders propose plan to create premier uptown park, named for Bank of America’s Hugh McColl   (access required)

By: Staff Report March 30, 2023

A group of business and civic leaders has asked the Charlotte City Council to approve a privately funded initiative to revitalize and rename Thomas Polk Park uptown to honor one of the city’s modern pioneers: Philanthropist and former Bank of America Chairman and CEO Hugh McColl Jr.   Located at the very heart of Charlotte, the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo