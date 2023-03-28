Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press March 28, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's top financial regulator is asserting that Silicon Valley Bank's own management was largely to blame for the bank's failure earlier this month and says the Federal Reserve will review whether a 2018 law that weakened stricter bank rules also contributed to its collapse. "SVB's failure is a textbook case of mismanagement," ...

