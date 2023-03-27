Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Troubled Silicon Valley Bank acquired by First Citizens (access required)

Troubled Silicon Valley Bank acquired by First Citizens (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 27, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — First Citizens will acquire much of Silicon Valley Bank, the tech-focused financial institution that collapsed this month, setting off a chain reaction that caused a second bank to fail and tested faith in the global banking sector. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and other regulators had already taken extraordinary steps to head ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo