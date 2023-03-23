Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Stocks rise, recover nearly all of steep loss from prior day (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 23, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rallying Thursday to recover almost all of their steep loss from a day before, when markets tumbled into the close. The S&P 500 was 1.5% higher in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 393 points, or 1.2%, at 32,423, as of noon Eastern time, while the Nasdaq ...

