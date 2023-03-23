Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
GameStop leads meme stock rally in pandemic trade comeback (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 23, 2023

Meme stocks jumped Wednesday after GameStop, one of the most heavily traded off-brand stocks during the pandemic, posted a surprise profit for the fourth quarter, its first quarterly profit in two years. Rather than a per-share loss of 16 cents as Wall Street had expected, the video game retailer reported a profit of 16 cents per ...

