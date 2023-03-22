Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce announces ROAR line up  (access required)

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce announces ROAR line up  (access required)

By: Staff Report March 22, 2023

The Leading Ladies of The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce are proud to announce that Speaker Hall of Famer, SiriusXM Radio Humorist, and Best-selling Author, Jane Jenkins Herlong will be the keynote speaker at the inaugural women’s leadership symposium, ROAR. On Friday, March 31st at the Statesville Country Club, the day-long event features dynamic female ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo