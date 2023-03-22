Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Expert panel expects home prices will grow at a steady pace starting in 2024 (access required)

Expert panel expects home prices will grow at a steady pace starting in 2024 (access required)

By: Staff Report March 22, 2023

Home prices nationally should bottom out in 2023 then return to a more normal growth rate, according to a Zillow® survey of housing experts.    Economists and housing experts polled in the latest Zillow Home Price Expectation (ZHPE) survey expect home prices to fall 1.6% through Dec. 2023. Affordability challenges are still dragging down demand for homes ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo