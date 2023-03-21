Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Yellen says bank situation 'stabilizing,' system is 'sound' (access required)

Yellen says bank situation ‘stabilizing,’ system is ‘sound’ (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 21, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is trying to project calm after regional bank failures, saying the U.S. banking system is "sound" but additional rescue arrangements "could be warranted" if any new failures at smaller institutions pose a risk to financial stability. Yellen, who made her remarks at the American Bankers Association on Tuesday, says ...

