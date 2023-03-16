Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Top 10 markets with the biggest increase of homes for sale in 2023  (access required)

Top 10 markets with the biggest increase of homes for sale in 2023  (access required)

By: Staff Report March 16, 2023

Buyers are entering a calmer housing market, but with little incentive for homeowners with sub 3% mortgage rates to sell and 50 of the 100 largest markets expected to see inventory declines, they will continue to have a limited number of homes to choose from. Shoppers with some flexibility in terms of when and where ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo