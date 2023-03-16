Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / The return to the office brings new expectations of cleanliness  (access required)

The return to the office brings new expectations of cleanliness  (access required)

By: Staff Report March 16, 2023

Five years ago, mopping the floors and cleaning the restrooms of corporate buildings used to be the standard of a "clean office space." As pandemic protocols are left behind and employees begin to reimagine life at the office, many questions come to mind, including—how clean will my office space be? This is a question and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo