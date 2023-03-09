Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Scott Wilson promoted to Childress Klein Office Division Partner

Scott Wilson promoted to Childress Klein Office Division Partner  (access required)

By: Staff Report March 9, 2023

Childress Klein has announced the promotion of Scott Wilson to Office Division Partner. In addition to continuing his role as the founder and leader of Brokerage Services, Wilson will now oversee a wide range of office services including leasing, brokerage, acquisitions, asset management and development services. Scott Wilson joined Childress Klein in 2002 and has wide ...

