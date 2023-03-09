Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Continental Realty acquires Sycamore at Tyvola in $96.3M purchase

By: Staff Report March 9, 2023

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company active in 10 states, has purchased its eighth multifamily community in North Carolina with the recent $96.3 million acquisition of Sycamore at Tyvola, located at 707 Sycamore Centre Drive in Charlotte. Developed by Switzenbaum & Associates and delivered in December 2018, the 288-unit ...

