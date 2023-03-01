Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Redwood Living, Inc. expands across Charlotte with three new apartment neighborhoods  (access required)

Redwood Living, Inc. expands across Charlotte with three new apartment neighborhoods  (access required)

By: Staff Report March 1, 2023

Ohio-based developer and manager of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., is significantly expanding in Charlotte, adding 268 apartments in three neighborhoods across the region.    “Unlike traditional apartment complexes, no one lives above or below you in a Redwood home. Our signature design offers residents single-story floor plans with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car attached ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo