Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Cooling housing market will divide the country in 2023  (access required)

Cooling housing market will divide the country in 2023  (access required)

By: Staff Report March 1, 2023

As the reality of high home prices and higher mortgage rates sets in, U.S. homebuyers will gain some leverage in 2023. However, shoppers are in for very different experiences depending on where in the U.S. they are looking to move, according to the Knock Buyer-Seller Market Index 2023 forecast released today, which shows a clear divide between ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo