U.S. foreclosure activity in January 2023 continues to increase annually for 21 consecutive months

By: Staff Report February 21, 2023

ATTOM has released its January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 31,557 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions – up 36 percent from a year ago, and up 2 percent from the prior month.  ”The uptick in overall foreclosure filings nationwide points toward a trend that may ...

