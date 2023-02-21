Colliers | Charlotte represents Sanders Investment of Gaston County in 13.75 acre land sale  

Colliers | Charlotte is pleased to announce the land sale of +/- 13.75 acres positioned on Caldwell Drive at Exit 27 on I-85 in Mt. Holly, North Carolina. The Land Services Team made up of, Adam Farber, SIOR and Steve Rich, CCIM, represented the seller, Sanders Investments of Gaston County, LLC. This is the 2nd land transaction the Colliers team has completed on Caldwell Drive. Last year The Land Services Team represented Emberglow Mt. Holly, LLC in the sale of 31.36 acres to Atlanta based Penler, a multifamily investment and development firm. Penler is currently under construction on a 314-unit Class A multifamily apartment complex with views of the Catawba River.

There continues to be tremendous momentum with commercial and infrastructure projects in the Mt. Holly South Gateway district which includes the above mentioned 314-unit class a multifamily project, a 60,000 SF Class A medical office for lease along Beatty Drive, a proposed 200 Class A luxury apartment and townhome project, and the addition of the South Gateway Connector Road Project which will connect Caldwell Drive and YMCA Drive. All these developments are across from the new $235 million 66-bed CaroMont Health hospital and medical campus which is slated to open later this year.

Colliers | Charlotte Executive Managing Director, Bryan Johnson states, “With all the growth in the Mt. Holly market, Steve and Adam leveraged their tactical market knowledge to gain the best outcome for the client and the Mt. Holly area. With the hospital, multi-family projects and medical office development, this site will be a key piece for the area.”

Colliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 63 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.6 billion and $92 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people.