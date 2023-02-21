Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / A majority of adults believe U.S. is facing a recession  (access required)

A majority of adults believe U.S. is facing a recession  (access required)

By: Staff Report February 21, 2023

As reports of large tech layoffs and skyrocketing mortgage rates continue to dominate news headlines, more and more U.S. workers are preparing for future economic uncertainty.  According to a recent American Staffing Association Workforce Monitor® online survey conducted by The Harris Poll, nearly eight in 10 adults (77%) say the U.S. economy is either on the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo