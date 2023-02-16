Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Frampton Construction completes work on Greenville’s Upstate Trade Center  (access required)

By: Staff Report February 16, 2023

Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has finished work on a new 907,400-square-foot speculative industrial development in Greenville, South Carolina. The project, comprised of two Class-A industrial buildings, was developed by The Keith Corporation, a full-service developer and owner of industrial, warehouse, and other ...

