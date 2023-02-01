Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Piedmont Lithium launches Power For Life foundation  (access required)

By: Staff Report February 1, 2023

Piedmont Lithium Inc. global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, has announced the launch of Piedmont Lithium Foundation - Power for Life, Inc. (“Power for Life”). Power for Life plans to focus on important charitable and educational initiatives to support the communities in which Piedmont expects to operate in North ...

