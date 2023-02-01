Colliers | Charlotte retail brokers named to the 2023 CCIM executive management team and North Carolina CCIM chapter board of directors 

Colliers | Charlotte has announced that Senior Director, Steve Rich, CCIM, has been named the First Vice President of the 2023 CCIM Executive Management Team. Rich will serve as National Executive Team President in 2025. Rich has served on the North Carolina CCIM Chapter’s board of directors since 2012 and previously acted as President, Region 9 Vice President, Institute Treasurer. He has also served on the Executive, Finance, and Governance institute committees. He’s been an involved member since 2006.

Rich brings more than 26 years of commercial real estate experience and knowledge working in retail, land, and investment properties. His expertise includes leasing, acquisitions, dispositions, single tenant build-to-suit developments, retail developments, and site selection for restaurants, land sales and land acquisitions: multi-family, single family, retail, industrial, governmental to name a few.

Coinciding, Colliers | Charlotte Senior Director, Phil Corriher, CCIM, CRX, CRRP has been named Vice President of the 2023 North Carolina CCIM Chapter Board of Directors. Corriher will serve as North Carolina CCIM President in 2024.

With over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate, Corriher’s specialties include landlord and tenant representation, dispositions, and land brokerage. During Corriher’s tenure he has developed a strong network of contacts throughout the industry. He is an active member of International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), the Charlotte Regional Commercial Board of Realtors (CRCBR), a Certified Retail Executive (CRX), and a Certified Retail Real Estate Professional (CRRP).

Rich & Corriher are a part of Colliers | Charlotte growing retail team, they recently hired associate broker, Morris Mirmow to further assist in their future endeavors. In 2022, they executed 44 deals resulting in $79 million in total deal value, sold/leased over 82 acres, and sold/leased over 250K square feet. Colliers | Charlotte has 5 CCIM members a part of the prestigious organization. Bryan Johnson, Executive Managing Director of Colliers |Charlotte states, "Phil and Steve are a dynamic team both in and out of the office, they are thoughtful leaders that bring a level of professionalism that will translate well into these roles within CCIM, congrats Phil and Steve."