Home / News / Economy / U.S. Foreclosure activity doubles annually but still below pre-pandemic levels  (access required)

U.S. Foreclosure activity doubles annually but still below pre-pandemic levels  (access required)

By: Staff Report January 26, 2023

ATTOM has released its Year-End 2022 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows foreclosure filings— default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions — were reported on 324,237 U.S. properties in 2022, up 115 percent from 2021 but down 34 percent from 2019, before the pandemic shook up the market. Foreclosure filings in 2022 were also down 89 ...

