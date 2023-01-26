Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Giving your lenders a piece of the action  (access required)

ENNICO: Giving your lenders a piece of the action  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico January 26, 2023

        "We started a tech company last year and are getting ready to launch our first product. To do so, we will need to borrow $200,000 from friends and family.         We have been told to structure this as a loan, but we want to give our family members a piece of our future ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo