Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Stream Realty Partners to help biotechnology company build Fine Mycelium™ production facility in South Carolina  (access required)

Stream Realty Partners to help biotechnology company build Fine Mycelium™ production facility in South Carolina  (access required)

By: Staff Report January 19, 2023

MycoWorks, a California-based biotechnology company that creates luxury-quality leather alternatives using Fine Mycelium™, has selected Stream Realty Partners, CH Realty Partners, and Gray to help develop its first full-scale production facility in Union, South Carolina.  CH Realty Partners LLC, a Los Angeles-based developer–in conjunction with Ascendant Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm–will invest more than $50 million to expand ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo