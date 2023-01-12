Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Farmers lead land purchases, setting record sales levels in several states   (access required)

Farmers lead land purchases, setting record sales levels in several states   (access required)

By: Staff Report January 12, 2023

The land market momentum that began in late 2021 accelerated into 2022 and was driven by competition for high quality cropland; it resulted in both record sales and overall increases in land values across the country.   Strong demand across all of the country’s regions brought opportunities to landowners interested in capitalizing on the current land market. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo