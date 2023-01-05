Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report January 5, 2023

At the Dec. 13 Board of Commissioners Meeting, Waxhaw’s town leadership voted to expand the town’s Main Street program by creating a 501c3 tax-exempt organization to preserve and promote Downtown Waxhaw. This decision will enable the town to expand the services provided to small business owners and residents of Waxhaw.    Waxhaw is one of 1,200 communities ...

