Home / Inside Tract / New report shows lake home & lot listings drop 10% from Fall but up 7.7% from last Winter  (access required)

By: Staff Report January 5, 2023

With colder weather and holiday planning, the winter season is typically slower for lake real estate. This winter appears to be a bit busier than last winter. A new lake real estate report has been released showing the number of lake home and lot listings on LakeHomes.com in winter 2022/23 are up 7.71% over the same report ...

