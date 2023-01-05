Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report January 5, 2023

Nearly seven in ten Millennials and Generation Z Americans report that stress surrounding their personal finances has negatively affected their productivity at work, according to a survey released from the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA). In fact, 87% of working Americans reported feeling stressed about their finances, and nearly one-third (32%) reported spending half ...

