Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Time spent on workplace conflict has doubled since 2008  (access required)

Time spent on workplace conflict has doubled since 2008  (access required)

By: Staff Report December 28, 2022

Following up on its often-referenced 2008 workplace conflict report, The Myers-Briggs Company has launched updated research titled Conflict at Work.  "Currently, managers spend over 4 hours a week dealing with conflict on average," says John Hackston, Head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company and who carried out the study. "This research sheds light on how people in the workplace see ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo