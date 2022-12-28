Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report December 28, 2022

September data confirms a fall cooldown has come to the rental market, as national rent growth dropped to its lowest annual pace (+7.8%) since June 2021, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report. In another sign of more typical seasonal moderation than last year, the U.S. median rental price posted its second month-over-month decline in eight months ...

