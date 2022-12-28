Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
First-time home buyers are back, despite affordability challenges  (access required)

By: Staff Report December 28, 2022

First-time home buyers have returned to the housing market and those who can afford a home are finding success after years of setbacks. The share of buyers purchasing a home for the first time has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. First-time buyers now represent 45% of all buyers, up from 37% of buyers surveyed last year, ...

