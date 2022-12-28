Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Fame is fleeting, so write a Christmas song   (access required)

ENNICO: Fame is fleeting, so write a Christmas song   (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico December 28, 2022

I try to avoid writing seasonal or holiday-themed columns, but I couldn't resist the temptation this year.  I was shopping at a local mall (yes, they still have those) for several hours the other day. The background music was piped in from a local radio station that mixes Top 40 hits with holiday classics.  No, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo